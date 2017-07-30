Boy, mother die in fire caused by careless smoking

THINKSTOCK

GRIFFIN, GA. - A six-year-old boy died Sunday from injuries sustained in a Saturday house fire that had already claimed the life of his mother.

Zachary Shavers Tobias Sevenstar was severely injured and transported to a burn center in Augusta, Ga., on Saturday.

Christie Lewis, 44, died in the fire as well. She was pronounced dead on Saturday.

According to state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens, the fire was caused by the improper discarding of a cigarette into a trash can.

The fire happened around 9:30 am on Saturday and was put out by the Spalding County Fire Department.

The child's death brings Georgia's fire fatality total to 65 for 2017, Hudgens said.



