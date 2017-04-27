Braden River offers academic variety

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Unsolved: New suspect in cold case murder
-
Lawsuit filed against 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Homeowner's neighbor keeps calling 911
-
Marion County Police Chase
-
Husband kills baby, himself on Facebook Live
-
Students attack adults at school
-
Teens accused of assaulting school employees
-
Water pours from ceiling during dinner on cruise
-
T-TAPP
More Stories
-
No Zika mosquitoes found this yearApr 28, 2017, 5:15 a.m.
-
Fidget cubes help students concentrateApr 28, 2017, 5:43 a.m.
-
Arkansas executes 4th inmate in 8 daysApr 28, 2017, 3:11 a.m.