Bradenton crime writer has new profile on serial killers

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The profile of a serial killer has changed according to one crime expert. Forget what you’ve seen in the movies.

According to Phil Chalmers, it isn’t the white man killing young white girls anymore. Phil Chalmers’ first book on teen killers is now used in college.

Instead of vacation pictures, Phil Chalmers has the who’s who of serial Killers on his office wall in Bradenton.

A large frame has photos of Charles Manson and a Christmas card to Chalmers signed by Manson.

“John Wayne Casey letter…David Berkowitz 'Son of Sam.' This kid killed a whole family in Bradenton 10 years ago.”

Chalmers points to two violins on the wall. “This is an Indiana serial killer, who made this out of popsicle sticks. This is William Clyde Gibson, he killed 33 women and was only convicted of three,” said Chalmers.

The 53-year-old crime writer has become pen pals with hundreds of serial killers for his next new book that uncovers startling new research about serial killers.

Chalmers said, “The myth I’m busting in this new book is all serial killers are white…not true. All serial killers like to kill up close and personal, not true. All serial killers like to shoot people, all serial killers kill within their own race, no longer true.”

What is true?

“60% of serial killers are black males for several reasons; poverty, abuse in the home, no father figure, drugs… those 4 things have contributed to the rise. It’s why my book is called, 'The Rise of the Black Male Serial Killer,’" said Chalmers.

Chalmers moved to Florida during the Seminole Heights murders. He knew based on the victims, the alleged killer would be black.

“If you have black victims, it’s not a white serial killer, so that’s why I knew black victims in Seminole Heights be a black serial killer,” he explained.

As with other serial killers, Chalmers says he has written to alleged Seminole Heights killer 24-year-old Howell Donaldson.

He said, “I’ve tried to correspond with him in jail to try and figure out why. I believe it’s anger-driven.”

Chalmers has a file cabinet filled with cases and said he’s in touch with two to 300 black male serial killers.

“You form weird friendships with them,” said Chalmers.

The author said black male serial kids don’t get the media coverage white serial killers get, nor do their victims.

“As I correspond with them, I get them to talk to me and eventually get them to confess, give me one name nobody knows about. It lets me solve a cold case, lets me find some closure for victims. There are people out there who need closure, and that’s why I do this."

Chalmers’ research doesn’t count gang murders or mafia hits.

He is in negotiations with several networks for a TV series on serial killers and he says he has 10-15 serial killers ready to confess to a cold case. His new book will be out in the summer.

