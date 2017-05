A three-alarm fire has forced the evacuation of several homes and businesses near 44th Avenue East and 14th Street on Thursday afternoon. WTSP photo

BRADENTON, Fla. -- A five-alarm fire has forced the evacuation of several homes, businesses and a daycare near 44th Avenue East and 14th Street on Thursday afternoon.

More than 100 firefighters are on the scene.

Manatee Fire Rescue on the scene in the Industrial area.

