Bradenton man killed in SUV crash

10News Staff , WTSP 10:16 AM. EDT April 03, 2017

A Bradenton man was killed early Monday morning in a single-car SUV crash in Sarasota, according to police.

Christoper Tirado, 29, was a backseat passenger in a Dodge Journey traveling northbound on Higel Avenue approaching Siesta Drive around 2:15 a.m., according to the Sarasota Police Department. The driver, whom police have only identified as female, failed to negotiate a turn and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Tirado was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two occupants, the driver and another passenger in the backseat, were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, police said. Both are females.

Only the driver was wearing a seatbelt.  Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

