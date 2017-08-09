Bradenton mom accused of putting daughter's body in freezer set to plea in court

A year ago today the body of Janiya Thomas was found inside a cardboard box stuffed in a freezer in Bradenton. her mother, Keishanna Thomas, is charged with her murder.

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The plea hearing for Keishanna Thomas is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

33-year-old Thomas is accused of killing her 11-year-old daughter and placing her body in a freezer in 2015.

Thomas faces life in prison if she's found guilty of first-degree murder. Other charges may include aggravated child abuse and abuse of a dead body.

