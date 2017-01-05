Child shot and killed at Clearwater apartment complex

Crime scene tape surrounds the Lindru Gardens Apartments in Clearwater, where a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed at the Lindru Garden Apartments Thursday morning,

Clearwater Police are investigating the shooting which took place before 8:27 a.m. at the apartment complex located at 711 South Lincoln Avenue.

The 10-year-old boy was discovered dead at the scene at a bottom-floor apartment, according to the initial report. Detectives are currently investigating the details of what led up to the shooting, but have not released them at this time.

According to CPD Chief Dan Slaughter, police are conducting interviews with family members to determine whether the shooting was accidental, self-inflicted, negligent or criminal.

Police have recovered the firearm which was used in the incident.

Breaking: 10 year old shot and killed at Clearwater apartment. #wtsp pic.twitter.com/RSdtY97K2V — Jennifer Titus (@jenntitus10) January 5, 2017

