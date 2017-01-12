Escalera is charged with third-degree grand theft and fraudulent possession of tickets. Hillsborough County sheriff photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) -- A man officers say was selling fake tickets to the College Football National Championship game was taken down. But it wasn't the police who caught him.

It was the opportunity of a lifetime for Cade Gentry and his two brothers who drove all the way to Tampa to see Alabama take on Clemson. Unfortunately, they never got to go to the game.

They bought two tickets from a guy they’d found on Craigslist. They paid a thousand bucks each, but the tickets were fake.

“We got home, and my middle brother, he's a marketing kind of guy, and as soon as he touched it, he said, 'these tickets are fake. They're not thick enough,’” Cade Gentry explained.

The brothers didn't call the police and call it a day. They came up with their own plan, creating a fake email and arranging to meet the guy in Ybor City to "buy" another ticket.

After spotting the guy, the three brothers came behind him and held him down by the shoulders. One of them shoved a Coca-Cola bottle against his head.

“I think he probably thought it was a weapon or a gun,” Gentry explained. “Basically, when he saw our faces, he knew exactly who we were. He knew he'd been caught.”

They kept him there and called police, who arrested Joseph Escalera. The band of brothers still hasn’t gotten their money back, and they never did make it to the football game.

“[We] went back to the hotel room, ate pizza and watched the game just as three brothers,” Gentry said.

The trio hopes nobody else gets blindsided like they did, but they said they’re thankful to the Tampa Police Department for how they’ve handled the case.

Escalera is charged with third-degree grand theft and fraudulent possession of tickets.

