Brrr! Hundreds camp in the cold for annual pre-1840 gathering

Despite the cold weather, hundreds of people are tent camping in Polk County for the Alafia River Rendezvous. The annual “pre-1840” event is celebrating Florida history this year, between 1640 and 1840.

Stepping into the Alafia River Rendezvous is like stepping back in time. The blacksmiths and cobblers sell their wares, everyone wears period clothing and they camp in traditional tents.

For one week, the open field in Homeland becomes a settlement.

No modern technology, including cell phones, can be visible at the settlement. While they’re camping, all they have to stay warm is clothes and blankets. Some have the luxury of a wood-burning stove.

“I wore this to bed, which kept me nice and warm,” Jim Farley said, putting on a beanie hat.

Farley is a Floridian. He sells goods at a store in the settlement, while Dick Bennett chops wood to make teepee poles nearby.

“It was a little like Iowa,” Bennett said of the cold night in the tent.

Bennett is from Iowa and gets the wood for the poles in Minnesota. He comes to the Alafia River Rendezvous every year.

“It is the coldest I remember being in Florida,” he said.

As an Iowan, he said it was cold even by his standards.

“I saw the fire ants out here with jackets on this morning,” Bennett joked. “They’re wearing little hats and jackets. Now that’s cold.

The Alafia River Rendezvous, put on by the Florida Frontiersmen, runs through Jan. 29. It’s open to the public Jan. 26 and 27.

