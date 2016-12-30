Bucs assistant helping disabled son of Rae Carruth

TAMPA – When the Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday for what will likely be their last game of the season, a story of life after death will be taking place on the sidelines.

That story is of Bucs tight ends coach Jon Embree, who once coached former Panthers receiver Rae Carruth when he played in college at Colorado. Carruth is best known for his role in the 1999 shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend, 24-year-old Cherica Adams.



Adams died after a hitman shot her four times while she was eight months pregnant with Carruth’s son Chancellor Lee Adams. Chancellor, born via emergency Caesarean section, now lives with cerebral palsy due to being without oxygen the night of the shooting. The gunman testified that Carruth paid him to kill Adams.

After seeing a televised special that featured Chancellor, now 17, Embree felt compelled to be a part of the child’s life. He and his organization, Buffs4Life (based on the University of Colorado Buffaloes), are working to raise $200,000 to help build an addition to Chancellor’s home so he can be more mobile and perhaps one day live independently. He’s being cared for by his grandmother, Saundra Adams.

To make a donation to Buffs4Life in honor of Chancellor Lee, click here.

