Budget battle looms over Pasco body farm

A site for the body farm has already been selected. (Photo: WTSP)

The Bay area fight over a body farm to study decomposing bodies is taking root in Pasco County.

A spot's been approved in Land O’ Lakes, near the Pasco County Jail.

Supporters argue it'll help solve some of Florida's 16,000 cold cases, but closure for victims’ families is getting caught up in the state's budget battle.

Sheriff Chris Nocco says the body farm has been approved by the County Commission and will be up-and-running in the next few weeks whether lawmakers like it or not.

It is up to the Legislature, though, whether the county will get $4.3 million for a forensics lab that could help crack unsolved murders.

Now, Nocco is calling out one local senator's seemingly last-minute wavering support.

“Senator (Jack) Latvala said he is surprised. I'm shocked by that statement, because I sat with him personally, along with several members of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office and (USF Anthropologist) Dr. Erin Kimmerle in January. We had a meeting with him in Tallahassee. He gave us a statement saying, 'I don't have issues with this project. I'm not going to cheerlead for it, but I'm not going to get in the way.'

"It really contradicts what he did yesterday,” says Nocco.

Nocco calls Latvala's comments about the proposed forensics lab “disappointing.”

If supported by lawmakers, it'd be a first-of-its-kind facility in Florida, combining human decomposition research, seen at only six other spots in the country, with body donation, K9 and ballistics training and other cutting-edge forensic techniques.

Latvala called out House Speaker Richard Corcoran, who's tight with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, for backing the largest single project in the budget for his hometown, but not others.

“He had this packet in his hand, we handed it to him," Nocco said. "If he had any problems or concerns, he could've brought it up then. Don't bring it up to a reporter in Tallahassee behind our backs. Have the character to reveal it to our face.

"Politics is one thing, but you don't play politics when you're dealing with the lives of families,” Nocco says.

10News reached out to Latvala and is waiting to hear back.

Forensic science helped bring answers to the Dozier School for Boys case, and one school survivor supports the body farm.

“It meant the world to them,” says Robert Straley. He says the answers the research could provide are life-changing for families of cold case victims.

The farm would be led by USF Anthropologist Erin Kimmerle, the same researcher who helped unearth more than 50 sets of remains at the now-notorious reform school. Eight boys have been identified and researchers believe they know the identity of 14 others.

“It's work that by the sheer amount of people that are unidentified in Florida that could be found, if they could just do this,” says Straley.

Kimmerle’s recently been featured in a documentary about her work at the Dozier School for Boys. She's often been compared to the lead character in the TV show "Bones," Temperance ‘Bones’ Brennan.

She expects this new lab would bring researchers here from around the country to learn.

Some of the cool features: looking at the food and water in a body to pinpoint where a person lived and virtual autopsies to take a look inside using CAT scans to document trauma like never before.

The other body farms:

1981 - the first body farm opened in Knoxville, TN and was the only one for 25 years

2006 - Western Carolina University

2008 - Texas State University

2010 - Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, TX

2012 - Southern Illinois University

2013 - Colorado Mesa University

