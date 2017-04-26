Burgers offer help to Angels

A dollar from every Pretzilla sale at Boulevard Burgers is going to Angels Against Abuse. (Photo: Google Earth)

How many hamburgers to Americans eat every year? Depending on which report you subscribe to, the answer is a lot.

If you’re going to eat a local hamburger this month, it may as well be for a good cause.

“I don’t eat a lot of hamburgers but I might make an exception today,” said Sandy Kearney. “Today I love hamburgers.”

Kearney sat at a table with a few friends at Boulevard Burgers on St. Pete Beach. The founder of local organization Angels Against Abuse, Kearney hoped everyone in the restaurant ordered a specific burger for lunch.

“Kids are our future,” she said. “I know that there are about 7,000 kids in the (welfare) system that would love that hamburger.”

Boulevard owner Charles Marco smiled from across the service window of his kitchen. One of his cooks, Rolando, had just put the finishing touches on Marco’s hottest seller.

“It’s not too spicy,” he said.

“The Pretzilla” is a giant burger on a meaty mission. The nearly 1-pound beast of a burger, made with a proprietary blend of three different meats, topped with pepperjack cheese, sriracha ranch sauce and jalapeno poppers, has sold hundreds of times this month.

That means money for Angels Against Abuse.

“We did a little research and saw that this is a really great organization that’s doing a lot of positive work,” said Marco.

That inspired Marco to donate $1 for every Pretzilla sold to the Angels, an organization that advocates for children who have abused and neglected in the welfare system. Since Kearney established the group 10 years ago, Angels has helped buy things like diapers, formula, clothes and even bus passes once the children are old enough to commute.

That’s why the burgers are so important.

“If we hit 500 (burgers), and we’re close to that, I’m going to match it and bring it up to $1,000.”

As for the burger itself?

“The sauce was good. The cheese was good,” said Jordan Davis, who ordered a Pretzilla for lunch on his birthday while vacationing in St. Pete Beach. “I added bacon to it because everything’s better with bacon.”

Angels Against Abuse will host its annual gala on Saturday. Boulevard Burgers has helped donate to multiple charities over the years including Pet Pals and, now, Angels Against Abuse.

