Burglars target daycare parents picking up kids

(Photo: Zimmer, Beau)

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. -- Three suspects are in custody suspected in a string of smash-and-grab car burglaries targeting parents picking up their children from daycare centers in Pasco and Pinellas counties.

The trio was caught after allegedly stealing a purse from Nicole Smith’s car as she picked her children up from daycare at the Kids R Kids Learning Academy in Trinity.

Smith says she notified the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office then contacted her husband who was able to activate the “Find My iPhone App” on his phone, enabling him to track the suspects in real time as they headed south towards Pinellas.

“I saw the phone was moving up and down East Lake corridor and I notice them pull into what I knew was another daycare. Then they went to another daycare. So I said to myself they’re probably targeting parents dropping off their kids at daycare,” said Nicole’s husband Mark.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Smith’s provided the login to their tracking app so deputies could follow along to see the stolen phone’s location.

The suspects also stopped at the Publix parking lot on McMullen Booth Road at Enterprise before heading back north to SR 580 where the vehicle was spotted at a strip mall across from Countryside High School.

A Pasco County deputy contacted Pinellas dispatch who sent additional deputies to the scene.

As they were attempting to take suspect Whitney Smith into custody, deputies say the other two male suspects ran through a coin laundry store and out the back door.

Deputies from Pinellas were able to take one of the men into custody. The third suspect was located hours later by a K-9 deputy and was taken to the hospital for bite wounds before being transferred to the county jail.

“I hope they learn a valuable lesson that if you make mistakes you have to pay for them,” said Nicole Smith, relieved to find out the suspects would not be able to victimize any other parents.

Evidence technicians from Pinellas County later processed the suspect vehicle finding valuables and stolen property from the stops from the stops in Pinellas and Pasco along with what is believed to be personal property from other victims across the state of Florida.

Investigators believe the three suspects were targeting the pre-school parking lots because parents running inside to quickly pick up their kids will often leave valuables like purses, cell phones, and wallets on the front seat in plain view.

The Smith’s had to wait several hours as deputies sifted through the bags of evidence searching for Nicole’s phone. Around 10:00 p.m., her phone was finally located.

“I’m so excited,” shouted Smith with a big smile. I don’t have to replace [my phone] and I’m glad in some way we’re able to help others find their things too.”





© 2017 WTSP-TV