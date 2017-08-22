Bus driver arrested for leaving accident scene

(Photo: PCSO)

A Citrus Connection bus driver has been arrested after leaving the scene of an accident, deputies say.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, witnesses say Salva Romeus, 61, was involved in a crash at the intersection of K-Ville Avenue and Payne Street near Auburndale.

Despite clear property damage, Polk County Sheriff's deputies say Romeus did not stop his bus, but later returned to the site of the accident after his management was contacted.

Deputies found that a vehicle was stopped on Payne Street about to make a turn onto K-Ville Avenue when a Citrus Connection Bus being driving by Romeus made a left turn onto Payne Street. The left side of the bus struck the front left corner of the car.

Although there were no injuries, the estimated damage to the vehicles involved is $1,300.

Romeus gave deputies inconsistent statements about what happened. He was later arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with failure to give information at a crash.

