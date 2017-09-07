Business owner to give away free water ahead of Hurricane Irma

This one is a no-brainer. Next time you grab that bottle of water for $1.50, ask yourself -- are you overpaying? (Photo: file)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- A home improvement store is giving away cases of water ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, The Warehouse will hand out up to two cases of water per family for free.

Water will be available at the following locations until supplies run out:

-Pinellas Park - 10286 US Hwy 19 N

-New Port Richey - 5158 US 19

-Tampa - 5519 W Hillsborough Ave

