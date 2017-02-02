Businesses banning guns might be liable in mass shootings

A Bay area lawmaker is offering a bill, backed by the NRA, proposing that businesses that ban firearms be held liable in cases of mass shootings
"The Legislature intends to find a balance" between gun-owners' rights and private property rights, said Sen. Greg Stuebe, R-Sarasota.
The new proposal (SB 610) from Senate Judiciary Chairman Greg Steube — a conservative Sarasota Republican who has proposed a slew of controversial gun-rights measures this year — says the
And Steube's plan to do that means businesses would be held responsible — and put at risk of being sued — for decisions to ban guns.
"In my opinion, I should have some assumption that I'm going to be protected as a conceal-carry permit-holder because you're taking away my ability to defend myself," he said.
About 1.7 million people have concealed weapons permits in Florida, the most of any state in the country.
