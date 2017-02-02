Businesses banning guns might be liable in mass shootings

"The Legislature intends to find a balance" between gun-owners' rights and private property rights, said Sen. Greg Stuebe, R-Sarasota. Tampa Bay Times photo

A Bay area lawmaker is offering a bill, backed by the NRA, proposing that businesses that ban firearms be held liable in cases of mass shootings

The bill -- SB 610 -- would allow victims who had permits to carry concealed weapons to sue the businesses for damages if they could show the weapons ban left them disarmed when they might have been able to use their gun to thwart or stop the attack.

And Steube's plan to do that means businesses would be held responsible — and put at risk of being sued — for decisions to ban guns.

"In my opinion, I should have some assumption that I'm going to be protected as a conceal-carry permit-holder because you're taking away my ability to defend myself," he said.

About 1.7 million people have concealed weapons permits in Florida, the most of any state in the country.

