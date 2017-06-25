Byron police arrest three after high speed chase

Three people from Florida are in jail after leading Byron police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

A release from the Byron Police Department says an officer stopped a Nissan Altima for speeding around 7:20 a.m. Sunday.

When the officer walked up to the car, the driver sped off causing a chase.

The car stopped in a yard in the Brandon Hills subdivision and the three people ran out.

Several surrounding agencies helped in the search and subsequent capture of the three.

Two of the suspects, Kimberly Head and Levi Pendergast, were found on Kay Road.

The driver, Christopher Zebly, got a ride to Warner Robins and was arrested around 11:15 a.m.

Police found Head had outstanding warrants in Florida and that the car was also stolen from Florida.

The charges are as follows:

31-year-old Christopher Zebley, of Englewood, Fla., is charged with fleeing and eluding police, felony theft by receiving, driving on a suspended license, and driving 91 in a 70 mph zone

27-year-old Kimberly Head, of North Port, Fla., is charged with felony theft by receiving and fleeing police.

19-year-old Levi Pendergast, of Venice, Fla., is charged with felony theft and fleeing police.

