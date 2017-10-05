WTSP
Cam Newton posts apology video

WTSP 9:38 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Cam Newton posted a video to his Twitter account tonight apologizing for making fun of a female reporter's question.

Newton said it was not his intention to be disrespectful and understood that his "word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women."

He has taken a lot of heat for his statements and lost the yogurt maker Dannon's sponsorship before making his apology.

