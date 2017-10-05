Cam Newton posts apology video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Cam Newton posted a video to his Twitter account tonight apologizing for making fun of a female reporter's question.
Newton said it was not his intention to be disrespectful and understood that his "word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women."
October 6, 2017
He has taken a lot of heat for his statements and lost the yogurt maker Dannon's sponsorship before making his apology.
