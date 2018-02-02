Can local man's product save bees from sting of extinction? He says yes

File photo: WFMY News 2

Some might say honey runs through David Hackenberg’s veins. He’s been a commercial beekeeper for 50-odd years.

The Dade City resident rents out his beehives to farmers across the country looking to pollinate their crops.

But ever since the early 2000s, Hackenberg says his bee population has dwindled, meaning less profit for him and potentially a higher cost for crops in the future. And that would likely be passed down to the consumer.

“We're just looking for something that will put us back in business,” he says.

Enter Lee Rosen.

After years of testing and modifications, this former Wall Street executive says he's so confident his product, Bees Veeta Plus, will work, he's already thinking about his legacy.

“I'm going to end up being the guy who brought to market the product that saved the bees,” he says.

He says Bees Veeta Plus is poured into the hive for the bees to eat, strengthening their immune system while at the same time killing harmful varroa mites, which have been known to wipe out entire hives.

And while technically considered a pesticide, Rosen loves to show how the product is all natural, by eating it himself.

“Tastes fine,” he says after sampling a batch.

But does it really work?

“What I've seen in this product in the last year, it’s head above everything we've done,” Hackenberg says.

A bee expert from the University of South Florida, however, says she's not yet convinced.

“If the claims are true, it is a major breakthrough for the declining health of our honeybee colonies in our country,” says biologist Deby Cassill. “And the big word is ‘if’.”

“I think the jury is still out until I see hardcore data that these are living longer,” she adds.

But Rosen says it’s just a matter of time before beekeepers around the world realize the product does work, putting Florida front and center in the fight to save the bee.

