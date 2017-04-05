(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CANTON, Ohio -- Authorities are investigating after a woman allegedly slashed her own children’s throats before trying to harm herself late Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Miami Court NE.

The children were taken to a Canton hospital before they were transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

She is currently in the Stark County Jail facing several charges, including attempted murder.

