(Photo: Tarpon Springs Police Department)

TARPON SPRINGS -- A car crashed into a home in Pinellas County-- causing damage, and police are still looking for the driver responsible.

Police say just before 1 a.m. on Monday, they were called to a vehicle crash in the 1200 block of S Disston Ave. When officers arrived, they found a 2009 Ford Edge crashed into the front of a home-- causing structural damage.

After investigating, witnesses told officers that the driver was seen running from the scene and had visible injuries.. After a search of the area, officers were not able to locate him.

In a press release, deputies say the residence had four people in the home at the time of the crash, however, no one was hurt.

(© 2017 WTSP)