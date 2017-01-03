WTSP
Car crashes into Tarpon Springs home; driver of the vehicle on the run

10News Staff , WTSP 6:53 AM. EST January 03, 2017

TARPON SPRINGS -- A car crashed into a home in Pinellas County-- causing damage, and police are still looking for the driver responsible. 

Police say just before 1 a.m. on Monday, they were called to a vehicle crash in the 1200 block of S Disston Ave. When officers arrived, they found a 2009 Ford Edge crashed into the front of a home-- causing structural damage.

After investigating, witnesses told officers that the driver was seen running from the scene and had visible injuries.. After a search of the area, officers were not able to locate him. 

In a press release, deputies say the residence had four people in the home at the time of the crash, however, no one was hurt. 

 

