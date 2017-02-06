Car salesman breaking stereotypes with honest ads

The car is not great, and the dealer is upfront about that. Journee Autos

LARGO, Fla. -- The car isn't much to get excited about but the advertisement over it is going viral!

Journee Autos has advertised on social media for some time but people say car salesman Shelmar Roseman took it to the next level when he posted an ad on his Facebook page about a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero with 200,000 miles.

The Facebook ad didn't pull any punches, either. Roseman says he wants potential buyers to know exactly what they were getting into.

Adam Levan, a manager at Journee Autos, say's "You know a lot of car dealers around here will do whatever they got to do to get a sale - we're the type of people here at Journee Autos where we don't like headaches - we'd rather be up front and honest with people - it's one of those things you get what you pay for."

Roseman's honesty and his sense of humor apparently worked. He sold the vehicle within 24 hours and Journee Autos says they plan to continue posting similar ads because it's working.

