Car submerged after striking fire hydrant

A car broke a water main in St. Petersburg. (Photo: Zach Evans)

A car was submerged after it ran into a fire hydrant in St. Petersburg on Saturday, police said.

According to witness Zack Evans, owner of St Pete Vape, the Hyundai was involved in a collision with a Mercedes on 1st Avenue South and Pasadena Avenue, and the Hyundai was pushed into the hydrant, which burst and started gushing water.

The driver, whose name was not immediately available, was able to get out the car with only minor injuries.

It took crews more than an hour to turn the water off, Evans said.

