Carnival will offer more Tampa-Havana cruises next year

Cruise ship (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

People wanting to take a cruise from Tampa to Cuba will have more chances next year.

Port Tampa Bay announced Thursday that Carnival Cruise Line will offer five additional cruises to Havana in 2018/

The new trips include three five-day cruises to Havana and Cozumel or Key West departing Feb. 17, July 2 and Sept. 5, 2018; a six-day sailing featuring Havana and Grand Cayman departing Aug. 26, 2018; and an eight-day voyage with stops at Havana, Grand Cayman and Cozumel departing Aug. 18, 2018.

This year, Carnival began offering four and five-day voyages to Havana that kicked off in late June.

