Carrollwood WWII veteran reunited with lost dog tags

Boris Stern lost his dog tags in Normandy, France, decades ago. (Photo: WTSP)

To most people, a dog tag is just a symbol.

For a Carrollwood man, it's more than that. It’s a key to memories of long ago.

Boris Stern lost his tags when his unit was trying to get out of the wet weather while serving in Normandy, France, during World War II.

Some men in his unit set off an explosive device and his dog tags disappeared.

Recently, a French army veteran combing the beaches found the piece of metal.

He traded it with another metal detector enthusiast, who found Stern online and made the call to return it.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Stern said. “It was a shock. I just carry it with me all the time.” I don’t leave it anywhere.”

He said the tag brings back memories he hadn’t thought about for 60 to 70 years.

Stern has talked with the man who found the tag more than a dozen times. They send pictures back and forth.

He's very grateful to have this key to his past back.

