Caught on camera: Local dad delivers baby in front seat of car

Noah and Lauren Strunk and their newborn baby boy in the parking lot of St. Vincent's Medical Center on the Southside. (PHOTO: Jaiden Photography)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A miracle of life captured on camera: a baby boy born in the parking lot of a Jacksonville hospital on Wednesday.

Stephanie Knowles, the photographer with Jaiden Photography, followed her first client birth to the hospital after the mom, Lauren Strunk, started having contractions.

Lauren, the dad, Noah Strunk, and Knowles arrived at St. Vincent's Medical Center on the Southside Jacksonville at 12:18 a.m., but at the wrong entrance.

Noah delivered the baby boy with no medical help. He was born at 12:21 a.m. in the front seat of their vehicle and Knowles captured it all on camera.

% INLINE %

"Honestly, I kept going back and forth on if I should help or capture the moment!" Knowles said. "We had no medical assistance so it was my instinct to help them, but I knew she wouldn't want to miss this once in a lifetime capture. So I stood back, let dad do all the work, and captured it all!"

Mom and baby are being discharged from the hospital Thursday, but they told First Coast News that they are both doing well. The baby boy has not been named yet!

The Strunk's 3-year-old son is now a big brother!

(© 2017 WTLV)