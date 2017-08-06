Ceiling collapses on St. Pete apartment, damages two units

THINKSTOCK

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The ceiling collapsed on two St. Petersburg apartment units Sunday evening.

According to the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the ceiling collapsed on two units at the 2000 Gandy Blvd. North Crescent Lane Apartments after a water line ruptured. Unit numbers 11 and 12 were affected.

Water has been turned off for several other residents in the building until the line can be fixed.

Maintenance crews are working on the line to restore water to residents.

The American Red Cross has responded to the scene to assist the affected residents with a place to stay as the two apartment units are not currently inhabitable.

© 2017 WTSP-TV