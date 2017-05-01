Celebrating 100th anniversary with century-old smiles

Photo credits: Beth Reynolds/Morean Arts Center

Beth Reynolds cheerily coaxed a smile across the lips of Beverly Williams. The 101-year old’s face wrinkled up around the corners of her eyes as she beamed for the camera.

For the past century, there has been a lot to smile about for both.

Reynolds is the Director of Photography at the Morean Arts Center in downtown St. Petersburg. Williams is just one of the centenarians Reynolds will photograph for a project highlighting the 100-year anniversary of the Art Center in St. Pete.

“When you think about everything that has changed in their lifetime, it’s changed so much and they have such great stories to tell.” said Reynolds as she cradled her camera.

Next up is a man named Hugo, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who didn’t hesitate to show off his smile for the camera. Underneath his American flag-themed hat, his eyes twinkled in the bright lights.

“I’ll be triple digits in three weeks,” he said.

In all, 15 people with triple digit birthdays had their picture taken at the Morean’s photo shoot. Another dozen people ages 98-99 smiled for the camera.

The oldest, was 107.

“Well one lady said it’s walking every day so I’m going to go out and start walking,” said Melissa More, who was logging names and ages for Reynolds.

“I’m 106,” chimed a woman named Dorothy couldn’t wait to share her age. “I don’t feel old and I don’t look on other people as old.”

The Morean plans to display the photos in an exhibition sometime in September. Many of the centenarian photos will also be displayed throughout banks in the down town area.

According to the Social Security Administration website, if you are a man (living in the US), your probability is .48% of making it to 100. If you are a woman, 1.66%.

