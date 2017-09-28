New Hillsborough County sheriff to be sworn in Friday

Colonel Chad Chronister (Tampa Bay Times)

TAMPA, Fla. --- Col. Chad Chronister, a 25-year veteran of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, will be sworn in as Hillsborough County Sheriff on Friday.

Chronister, 49, who joined the department in 1992, is currently commander of the department's operational support division, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Chronister replaced Sheriff David Gee who worked for the sheriff’s department for nearly four decades.

The oath of office will be administered by Hillsborough County Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Honorable Ronald Ficarrotta.

