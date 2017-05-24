Sunset Music Festival

Tampa police are looking at what happened after the Manchester concert terror attack as they gear up for the Sunset Music Festival this weekend outside Raymond James Stadium.

It’s not just security that's a concern. Last year, two people died from drug overdoses and dozens more were rushed to the hospital.

Tampa's mayor called for the festival to be banned, but it's back.

10News asked police and promoters what changes are being made so this year's dance party doesn't turn deadly.

The Sunset Music Festival that’s supposed to be 2 days of fun for some 50,000 people is also known to attract drugs.

“Drugs, all that stuff, kind of plays a part in the entire scene,” says one concert-goer.

The Medical Examiner says it cost a 21-year-old woman and 22-year-old man their lives last year. Paramedics transported 57 people to the hospital. Police made 33 arrests, including an 18-year-old who police say planned to sell a half pound of molly the street name for the popular drug MDMA.

Mayor Bob Buckhorn called for keeping the annual festival out of the city.

“These types of festivals attract this kind of drug use, and these kind of drugs, and you combine that with the heat in the stadium, it really made for a perfect storm of bad things to happen,” says Buckhorn. 10News checked with the mayor’s office, and he still doesn’t support the festival.

But the Tampa Sports Authority voted to bring it back with big promises of change from the promoter.

“We extended our cooling tent, so people can cool down easier. We've expanded our free water distribution there,” says Sunset Music Festival’s Todd Josko.

When as how the festival can change the perception that drugs are acceptable, Josko replies, “I disagree with that premise. Sunset Music Festival maintains a zero tolerance policy as it relates to drugs. We're not going to tolerate any illegal drugs inside or outside the festival.

"The bottom line is the majority of fans aren’t coming out to do drugs or anything else illegal. They're coming out to have a good time, listen to music, and that's what this weekend is really all about."

“If you bring drugs, then you will get arrested,” says an officer on a Tampa Police Department Facebook video.

It warns concert-goers to stay safe. “Make sure you stay hydrated and drink lots of water,” an officer says.

TPD and Tampa Fire Rescue says they're stepping up the number of officers, undercover officers, drug dogs, and EMS staff inside and outside the party. They know illegal drug use or an attack like in Manchester can happen before or after the festival.

“If you see something, say something, and we will do something. If you see anything out of sorts, there will be a police officer somewhere nearby. We expect you to say something to them, even before the event itself, out in the parking lot, wherever. We're going to have officers out there, probably on bikes, there will be someone nearby. If you see any chatter online that makes you wonder about someone's intent, we’d like to hear about that as well,” says Steve Hegarty from the Tampa Police Department.

TPD says if fans make it all the way to the entrance and have something on them that they shouldn’t, like illegal drugs, there will be amnesty bins set up, where they can drop it off and head into the festival without being questioned or arrested.

“Let's be real clear about what the expectation is: don't bring drugs. It looks like it's a lot of fun, as long as people make good decisions, I think it will be,” says Hegarty.

St. Joseph's Hospital, which is nearby Raymond James Stadium says they're working with EMS personnel to prepare for the weekend's demand from the festival including heat and drug related conditions. They're adding additional staff and supplies.

Gates open at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are still available.

Festival organizers say: 51,744 fans attended last year’s two-day festival. According to a Beacon report study, last year’s festival had a $20 million economic impact to the area.

Area hotels saw a 96 percent occupancy rate Saturday night and 78 percent Sunday night.

10News did some digging and found along with the two deaths at the Sunset Music Festival last year, there was one other music festival death in Florida, at Ultra in Miami last year.

There have been 722 festival deaths worldwide over 15 years caused by trampling, motor vehicle related, structural collapses and acts of terror.

Also, 75 percent of the nearly 100 non-traumatic deaths were from drug overdoses. The second- and third-biggest reasons were environmental and natural causes.

© 2017 WTSP-TV