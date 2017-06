At least two businesses, including Qachbal's Chocolatie, were informed yesterday by the owners of Channelside Bay Plaza that they are being evicted and must be out by Aug. 8. (CHRIS URSO | Times)

Changes are coming to Tampa's Channelside district.

Tuesday, Port Tampa Bay officials approved a request to tear down part of the plaza to make way for renovations.

Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinick is hoping to transform the southwest corner of the plaza into a park.

It will feature public art, festivals, and pop-ups bars and restaurants.

