Charlotte couple who lost sons speaking out

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Second razor blade found in shopping cart
-
Video captures hit and run of bicyclist
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Skydiver killed after mid-air collision
-
Fourth power plant accident victim dies
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
Stepson in custody after stepfather found dead
-
Multi-car crash on NB I-75 causes major delays, shuts down all NB lanes
-
Raw video of high-angle rescue in Sarasota Co.
More Stories
-
Officials: 16 dead in military plane crash in MississippiJul 10, 2017, 8:27 p.m.
-
More seniors working into retirement yearsJul 10, 2017, 11:38 p.m.
-
Clearing up Trump Team collusion confusionJul 10, 2017, 11:34 p.m.