Chicken abuse video in Florida facility has people seeking alternatives

Lakeland based Tampa Bay Organics sells cage-free eggs.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A viral video showing what appears to be animal abuse and filthy conditions inside a Florida egg farm is now prompting some people to look for healthier and more ethical alternatives to traditional egg production.

Organic and cage-free eggs can sometimes be more difficult to find and a lot more expensive in some cases, costing an extra $6 for a dozen eggs.

Lakeland-based Tampa Bay Organics is one of the local companies filling the void and providing consumers with an alternative. The company offers free shipping for its locally produced organic selections including fruits, vegetable, milk, eggs and other dairy projects.

“People are definitely asking a lot more questions about where their eggs are coming from,” said Louis, the owner of Tampa Bay Organics.

Tonight on 10News Nightside, reporter Beau Zimmer will take you to a local egg farm where the chickens run free and eat only organic feed and grass growing in the field.

You’ll hear more about why the price is so much higher and about some of the challenges farmers must deal with to get cage-free eggs.

