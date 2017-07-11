Child drowns in Manatee Co. pool

file image (Photo: AP)

A 2-year-old girl drowned Tuesday afternoon in Manatee County, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Sycamore Avenue about 1 p.m.

According to a report, Emma Thompson was in the house with two siblings when their mother, Jaynee Thompson, 37, noticed the girl was missing.

Emma was found in the pool. Upon arrival, deputies tried life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived.

EMS took the child to Blake Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The family was vacationing from Apopka.

