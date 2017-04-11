WTSP
5-year-old found dead after house fire in St. Pete

A mother, father and sister were able to escape a house fire, but the boy did not.

10News Staff , WTSP 2:48 PM. EDT April 11, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 5-year-old child has been found dead after a house fire on Tuesday in South St. Petersburg.

The body of Hassan Baan was found after the fire was extinguished. His mother, father and 4-year-old sister were able to escape the flames, and tried to get back inside to save him.

The fire occurred at at 2701 6th Street South. Firefighters found a fully-involved fire at the wood-frame house. 

Police and St. Pete Fire Rescue are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

