Christmas miracle: Boy, 3, saved from drowning

BARTOW, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy was rescued after he was found floating unconscious in a pool on December 21, officials said Wednesday.

Walter and Sarah Johnson found their son, Wyatt, floating in the pool while on vacation from New York.

There was no splash, no gasps for air, and no scream, Polk County officials said.

There was a gate around the pool, adult supervision and the parents were trained in CPR, officials said.

But drowning is often a silent killer:

Walter Johnson jumped into the pool, pulled Wyatt out and immediately began CPR while Wyatt's mother called 911, officials said.

Firefighters arrived about seven minutes later and took over treating Wyatt, who was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital and released on Christmas Eve.

"We want to thank you all for your commitment to saving lives," Sarah Johnson said. "We are grateful for your skills and compassion in helping us save Wyatt's life from this near drowning. From the bottom of our heart, thank you for this Christmas miracle and keeping our family of four together."

