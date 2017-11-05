Church member at shooting scene: 'I changed my mind to go to church today'

A woman who identified herself as ‘April’ and described herself as a church member told KENS 5 that she missed the service today after ‘changing her mind.’

“I’ve been going to this church since I was knee-high to a duck,” the woman told KENS 5 reporter Sue Calberg at the scene outside of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Tx. “I changed my mind to go to church today, and so did my daughter.”

She went on to say that she had heard there was anything from 15-20 dead in the shooting, although the Associated Press went on to confirm later that more than 20 were killed.

The woman also told KENS 5 that another congregation member left the service at some point to clean the church’s kitchen, narrowly escaping the attack.

The woman said that on a normal day the church has about 40 members in service.

“There are no words. If it can happen here guys, it can happen anywhere.”

