CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- A Citrus County fire truck caught fire on Wednesday while en route to fight a fire.

The truck ignited in the DeRosa area and severely damaged the cab, according to Fire Rescue.

The truck, which is 17 years old, has been dispatched to hundreds and possibly thousands of calls over the years.

The fire started in a rear fuse box underneath the seat.

There was no injuries.

