Citrus County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help following suspicious death

CITRUS COUNTY - Citrus County Sheriff's Office is seeking information after a car chase led them to discover a suspicious death early Tuesday morning.

After trying to stop a truck for a broken headlight, the suspect led Deputy Laborda on a brief chase before fleeing to Marion County.

In an attempt to locate the owner and vehicle, deputies were led to the Lecanto home of 73-year-old James Thomas Roman.

When they received no response to calls and saw an open door deputies found Roman deceased with no obvious signs of trauma, according to Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Around the same time, the driver being sought by Citrus County deputies was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol in Marion County.

The driver was taken into custody on unrelated traffic infractions and if being held at the Marion County jail.

Citrus County detectives are asking for the public's help in collecting information around the death of James Roman.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 9-1-1 and ask for a detective from the Citrus County Major Crimes Unit or contact Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

