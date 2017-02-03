Citrus County teen girl reported missing

Julianna Elizabeth Skinner, 14, has been reported missing and the Citrus County sheriff is asking for the public's help to locate her.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- Julianna Elizabeth Skinner, 14, has been reported missing and the Citrus County sheriff is asking for the public's help to locate her.

She has been missing since Jan. 27 when she was last seen at a residence in Inverness.

Juliana is 5-foot-5, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has curly black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red-and-black hoodie and red sweatpants.

She possibly has friends in Ocala, Spring Hill, Citrus Springs, Homosassa, Lecanto and Kissimmee.

If you have any information on her, please contact the Citrus County sheriff at 352-726-1121, and ask for the Major Crimes Unit.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS, or click here to submit a tip online to Citrus County Crime Stoppers.

Julianna Elizabeth Skinner, 14, has been reported missing and the Citrus County sheriff is asking for the public's help to locate her.

(© 2017 WTSP)