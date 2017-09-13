Citrus growers assess damage

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Status on power outages
-
Hurricane Irma's 'disappearing' water explained
-
What is open?
-
Clearwater seniors finally get help
-
Before and after photos show damage from Hurricane Irma
-
Elementary school fire
-
No water on Bayshore
-
When will the grocery stores open?
-
Robert E. Lee Elementary fire
-
Teacher stunned by Lee School fire
More Stories
-
Six dead at Florida nursing home that lost power…Sep 13, 2017, 10:17 a.m.
-
Polk County added to FEMA list, here's step-by-step…Sep 13, 2017, 8:58 a.m.
-
Hurricane Irma live blog: TIA waives parking fees…Sep 13, 2017, 3:13 a.m.