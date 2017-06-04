21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on US-19

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old man has died following a head-on crash that happened on US-19 near West Aber Court Saturday afternoon.

21-year-old William Waymire was driving south on US-19 when he suddenly drove into oncoming northbound traffic around 3:30 p.m.

Waymire drove into the path of a Ford F-150 and hit the truck head-on. The impact caused both vehicles to spin around into the median.

Waymire died at the scene of the crash and the 36-year-old driver of the Ford F-150 was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

© 2017 WTSP-TV