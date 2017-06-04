66-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash after possible medical emergency

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was driving north on CR-581 when his car suddenly veered off the roadway Sunday afternoon.

66-year-old Emanuele Di Nunzio was driving a Dodge Stratus when he failed to make the curve south of East Lakalo Lane. The Florida Highway Patrol believes he may have suffered a medical emergency before driving off the road and hitting a tree.

He was sent to be treated at Citrus Memorial Hospital, where he later died. He was a resident of Inverness, Florida.

