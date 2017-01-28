CCSO locate missing three-year-old

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Citrus County Sheriff's Office were searching for a missing three-year-old last seen riding an electric four-wheeler.
Lainey Brammlett was riding on the four-wheeler on her family's property and was nowhere to be found after her mother heard the four-wheeler stop. She has since been safely located and returned to her mother.
Brammlett only had minor injuries, including a few scrapes and cuts.
Deputies and firefighters were able to find her with a volunteer K9 .
(© 2017 WTSP)
