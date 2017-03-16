SCAM ALERT: Phone call scam reported in Citrus County

[Hemera Technologies, Thinkstock by Getty Images]

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- Scammers always seem to find new and inventive ways to entice people out of their money.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is now warning about a new scam that directly relates to Citrus County residents.

According to the Facebook post, a Lt. Calvin Harris will call residents and inform them that the person missed a court date and that there is now a warrant out for their arrest. The phone call or voicemail will then tell the resident that they have the option to purchase a $1,000 gift card to send to him directly.

The caller informs the resident that if they call 1-866-279-7880 they can receive more information, which leads the caller to a prerecorded message that claims to be from the Citrus County Sheriff's Department.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office tells potential victims and residents should be aware of the scam and not fall victim to it.

