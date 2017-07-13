WTSP
Sheriff: Church employee arrested on video voyeurism

10News Staff , WTSP 10:57 AM. EDT July 13, 2017

LECANTO -- The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says a church employee has been arrested on several charges including video voyeurism.

In a press release, deputies say a man was an employee of Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church and they are planning to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. regarding the crime. 

10News will stream the press conference on the website and Facebook page. The name of the man will be released at that time.  This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

