Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Citrus County woman

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman.
Carol McHugh was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near the Seven Lakes subdivision off Sandpiper Drive in Inverness, Fla.
McHugh suffers from memory issues, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
She was wearing a tan shirt with brown stripes, a large collar and dark-colored pants.
Anyone with information on McHugh’s whereabouts is asked call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office or 911.
