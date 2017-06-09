Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Citrus County woman

Carol McHugh, 72, was last seen on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Carol McHugh was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near the Seven Lakes subdivision off Sandpiper Drive in Inverness, Fla.

McHugh suffers from memory issues, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

She was wearing a tan shirt with brown stripes, a large collar and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information on McHugh’s whereabouts is asked call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

© 2017 WTSP-TV