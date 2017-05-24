WTSP
Close

Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old woman

Staff , WTSP 3:45 AM. EDT May 25, 2017

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 65-year-old Inverness woman.

Donna Cathleen Drake left her home around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to go to Crystal River and did not return home.

Drake drives a four-door 2006 grey Hyundai. She was last seen on Interstate 75 North near the Alachua County area.

Anyone who knows of Drake’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories