Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old woman

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 65-year-old Inverness woman.

Donna Cathleen Drake left her home around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to go to Crystal River and did not return home.

Drake drives a four-door 2006 grey Hyundai. She was last seen on Interstate 75 North near the Alachua County area.

Anyone who knows of Drake’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

