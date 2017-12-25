Teen missing in Citrus County found safe

INVERNESS, Fla. - A 17-year-old with who had been missing in Citrus County has been found and is safe.

Joshua Tyler Napoleon had last been seen at a home off Sandpiper Drive at about 11:45 a.m.

Deputies spent Monday searching the area using bloodhounds and the department's aviation unit.

At this point, we don't have information about where he was or how he was found. If we get that, we'll post it here.



