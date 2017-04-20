City buys Clearwater lot sought by Church of Scientology

(Photo: Beau Zimmer, WTSP)

CLEARWATER, Florida— The city of Clearwater has elected to purchase a prime piece of waterfront property in the heart of the city.

The 1.4-acre lot is currently owned by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium but will be signed over to the city after it voted unanimously Thursday night to purchase the property for $4.25 million.

The Church of Scientology also wanted to purchase the land and offered a purchase price much higher than the city.

Ultimately, City Council members blocked the deal saying the prime property was too valuable and should be enjoyed by everyone in the city, not a single entity.

The lot will now be incorporated into the “Imagine Clearwater” master plan.





(Photo: Beau Zimmer, WTSP)

